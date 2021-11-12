Bucs’ Injury Report For Week 10

Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Arians says Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Rashard Robinson are ruled out for Sunday. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 12, 2021

Brown’s missed the Bucs’ last two games after picking up an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Eagles, and, as for Gronkowski, he suffered multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned in Week 8 against the Saints but left the game early due to back spasms and did not return.

Even with both players out, the Buccaneers are still loaded on offense with the likes of Mike Evans at wide receiver and a combination of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are at the tight end position. However, sharp bettors are taking the injuries into consideration, and they’re grabbing the points with Washington, which is as high as a 10-point underdog.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.