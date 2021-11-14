Bud Dupree Leaves Game With an Abdominal Injury

The Tennesse Titans’ linebackers corps has a big hole to fill after Bud Dupree was ruled out with an abdominal injury against the New Orleans Saints. Dupree played a handful of snaps and didn’t record a tackle before leaving the contest.

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1459949627109695490

Dupree is a former first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing a five-year $82.5 million contract with the Titans this past off-season. The Kentucky product has started just two games for Tennessee, appearing in six, and has recorded seven tackles, 1.0 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Injuries have impacted Dupree since he tore his ACL in Week 12 last season. He entered Titans training camp on the physically unable to perform list and has been limited throughout the season.

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi is second on the Titans depth chart at strongside linebacker and will be a presence on the defensive side of the will Dupree out.

The Titans padded their lead against the Saints on their opening drive of the second half. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.