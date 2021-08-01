Buffalo Bills Considering Austin As Possible Relocation Destination During New Stadium Proposal
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly name-dropped Austin, Texas as a possible destination and threat of relocation due to a hefty, new deal the franchise is requesting for a new stadium in Buffalo, per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
New Bills Stadium Proposal Details
Pegula Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Bills, have proposed a $1.5 billion proposal for a new stadium that they would like funded fully by public money through state and county taxation. According to Buffalo News’s Tom Precious, ownership has told government negotiators, “there are other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.” Wickersham was the first to report that Austin, Texas is a potential destination for the franchise should a deal not get done between the Bills and the state. Austin is the largest city by population in the United States without an MLB, NFL, NHL, or NBA franchise. It’s hard to imagine a team like the Buffalo Bills with such a loyal fanbase relocate, but negotiations will continue to pan out in the coming weeks.
Buffalo Bills Futures Odds
The Buffalo Bills are favorites at -140 to win the AFC East and currently sit at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
