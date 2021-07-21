Bulls G Zach LaVine Clears COVID-19 Protocols

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is expected to rejoin Team USA in Japan on Thursday. Though LaVine entered the safety protocols on Monday, early reports were optimistic on his chances of rejoining the group. The former UCLA product was added to the team after James Harden opted out due to a hamstring injury that limited him during the NBA Playoffs.
The decision to enter him into the safety protocols might have been precautionary after Wizards guard Bradley Beal was definitively ruled out due to a possible positive test. Shortly after Beal’s setback, Kevin Love withdrew from the team due to a calf injury he picked up in the season.
At this point, the U.S. can ill-afford more changes to a roster that’s already had to deal with a significant amount of turnover during the last six weeks.
