Byron Buxton Signs Seven-Year $100 Extension With Twins

When everything is said and done, Byron Buxton could spend his entire career in a Minnesota Twins jersey. Jeff Passan confirmed that the 27-year-old signed a seven-year $100 contract extension to stay in Minnesota. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and is laden with MVP and plate appearance incentives.

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1465074687852138499

Buxton is one of the best defensive centerfielders in the MLB. The 27-year-old has won the Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year award, Gold Glove, and Platinum Glove. Still, Buxton had one of the best offensive campaigns of his career in 2021, putting up a career-best 1.005 on-base plus slugging percentage and 19 home runs in 61 games.

The Twins had a down year in 2021, finishing with the worst record in the AL Central. They are one year removed from winning the division and could see their stock rise in 2022.

The implied probability in the World Series futures market doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in the Twins. Minnesota is +6500 at FanDuel Sportsbook, implying they have a 1.5% chance of winning it all.