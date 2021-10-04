Cameron Sutton Is Out After Suffering Groin Injury on Sunday

Injuries continue to impact the Pittsburgh Steelers early this season. Some of the Steelers’ main contributors have missed time so far this season; T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool are among those who have missed at least a game with injuries.

You can add Cameron Sutton‘s name to the injury list, as Dejan Kovacevic tweeted that the Steelers cornerback is out with a groin injury.

https://twitter.com/Dejan_Kovacevic/status/1444805229380345868

Coming into today, Sutton played 100% of defensive snaps for the Steelers, recording ten tackles and two pass deflections. Sutton had one tackle against the Green Bay Packers before leaving with the groin injury. It’s not clear when Sutton sustained the injury, but it was confirmed late in the second half that he would not return for the Steelers. More details regarding Sutton’s injury will be available throughout the week, with Mike Tomlin’s next scheduled media update planned for Tuesday.

James Pierre is listed behind Sutton on the Steelers depth chart and will be in line for his second career start if Sutton is expected to miss any time with the injury.

The Steelers are 1-3 to start the season after dropping their third straight decision to the Packers on Sunday. Pittsburgh has seen their Super Bowl stock tumble, dropping to +12000 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the seventh-worst odds on the futures board.