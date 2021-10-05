Can The Mets Lure Theo Epstein To Queens?

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets could woo Theo Epstein to head up their front office. Epstein’s been out of baseball for one year after stepping down as team president of the Cubs following the 2020 season.

Mets to speak with Theo Epstein soon about front office vacancy https://t.co/BBmlRd9NLs pic.twitter.com/IVoYuttKmU — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2021

Puma writes that the Mets could speak with Epstein as early as this week to gauge his interest.

After purchasing the team for a reported value of around $2.42 billion, Mets owner Steve Cohen isn’t shy about splashing some money around. Epstein earned close $10 million per annum with the Cubs, which would likely be the floor for any negotiations. There is some talk that Cohen could even look to sweeten the offer with a potential ownership stake of the team.

The Mets missed the playoffs again for the fourth straight season despite almost $200 million payrolls. They’re the only baseball team in the top five in payroll that missed out on the playoffs this year. New York was as high as a 4-to-1 favorite to win the NL East in late June before collapsing in the second half of the season.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.