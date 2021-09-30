Cardinals’ Thursday Injury Report

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports that Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, returned to practice on Thursday.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was back at practice today. Didn’t see any of the injured offensive linemen: Justin Pugh (back), Kelvin Beachum (ribs) or Justin Murray (back). — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 30, 2021

Hopkins missed Wednesday’s practice as he’s still nursing bruised ribs. He was a game-time decision in Week 3 but still played 91% of the snaps on offense.

However, it appears that Arizona’s offensive line is still struggling with injuries as Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum, and Justin Murray were not spotted at practice. That could be significant with Arizona up against Aaron Donald and the Rams defense on Sunday. Los Angeles is as high as a five-point favorite in the matchup.

Here’s how the Cardinals have fared against the Rams recently:

0-3-1 in the last four meetings against the Rams in Los Angeles.

0-7-1 in the previous eight meetings against the Rams.

The favorite is 9-1-1 in the last 11 meetings.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.