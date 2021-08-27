Cardinals Vs. Saints Preseason Matchup Moved Up Due To Hurricane Ida

The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints have announced that their Week 3 preseason matchup will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday due to the development of Hurricane Ida and its path towards Louisiana, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1431340188991729668

The game was originally scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night but the hurricane’s recent strengthening towards becoming a potential Category 3 storm when it makes landfall has forced the teams to move the game up to the afternoon as a precautious measure. The Saints released a statement saying that they are, “making proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.”

The Saints are used to making changes based on dangerous hurricanes after playing the entirety of their home games throughout the 2005 season in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and the Alamodome in San Antonio following the destruction from Category 5 Hurricane Katrina struck just prior to the season.

