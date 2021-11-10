Cards’ DeAndre Hopkins Misses Wednesday’s Practice

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, didn’t practice with the team on Wednesday.

From NFL Now: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray isn't practicing today, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/ZTl7iizNJO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined in Week 9 against the 49ers. The Cardinals could choose to err on the side of caution and keep Hopkins out for another week. After all, the Cardinals have a favorable opponent with the 4-5 Carolina Panthers coming to town.

Carolina will be without its starting quarterback after the team confirmed that Sam Darnold is sidelined with a fractured scapula. That means the former XFL starter P.J. Walker will be under center. That could be why Arizona is as high as a 10.5-point home favorite.

As things stand, it could be a battle of the backup quarterbacks on Sunday as Cardinals starter Kyler Murray is in danger of missing the game as well due to an ankle injury.

