Carmelo Anthony Signs With Lakers

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Carmelo Anthony has signed with the Lakers on a one-year deal. It’s been quite a busy free-agent period for Los Angeles as Anthony will also be joined by Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard.

The Lakers have opted for experienced players with the likes of Westbrook and Anthony. Anthony gives them a clear scoring threat to play in their second unit. They’ll need to get their rotations sorted out, but there’s definitely a plan with what Los Angeles is building at the moment.

One of the problems it faced last season was the lack of scoring when LeBron James or even Anthony Davis wasn’t on the court. Anthony and Westbrook should help to solve those problems.

The decision to bring Anthony in doesn’t come to fruition without the approval of James. Thus, the familiarity among the new additions could make things pretty exciting in Tinseltown this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering the Lakers at +370 to win the title next year.