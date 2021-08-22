Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson Will Return to Practice Monday
August 22Grant WhiteSportsGrid
When Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson went down with similar foot injuries at the start of the month, the fear was that they would miss the start of the season. Their recovery has gone better than expected, as Wentz and Nelson will rejoin the Indianapolis Colts this week, just a few weeks after surgery, to repair their injuries.
The injuries were expected to sideline Wentz and Nelson for five to 12 weeks. However, their recovery has progressed well, and the goal was the have them both in the starting lineup for Week 1.
The Colts preseason concludes next week against the Detroit Lions, with their regular season starting on September 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. That gives Wentz and Nelson nearly three weeks to get into game shape to be ready for the start of the season.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts listed at +3000 to win the Super Bowl and +140 to win the AFC South.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.