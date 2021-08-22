Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson Will Return to Practice Monday

When Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson went down with similar foot injuries at the start of the month, the fear was that they would miss the start of the season. Their recovery has gone better than expected, as Wentz and Nelson will rejoin the Indianapolis Colts this week, just a few weeks after surgery, to repair their injuries.

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1429534379081089025

The injuries were expected to sideline Wentz and Nelson for five to 12 weeks. However, their recovery has progressed well, and the goal was the have them both in the starting lineup for Week 1.

The Colts preseason concludes next week against the Detroit Lions, with their regular season starting on September 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. That gives Wentz and Nelson nearly three weeks to get into game shape to be ready for the start of the season.

