Carson Wentz To Start For Colts Week 1

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the Colts have announced Carson Wentz will start at quarterback in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Wentz made a quick recovery after undergoing surgery a week into training camp to remove a piece of bone that broke loose in his foot.

Initially, there was some concern he would miss the start of the season as the timeline for his return ranged between five and twelve weeks.

From a betting perspective, his return has done little to sway the markets as Indianapolis remains a three-point home underdog across most sportsbooks. In addition to missing significant time during training camp, he also wasn’t involved in any preseason games.

Thus, the first time he takes the field with his new teammates will be in Week 1. That seems like a lot to ask for a Colts team that will also be without its starting wide receiver in T.Y. Hilton.

