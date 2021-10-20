Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Expected To Play

The Boston Celtics announced that shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, will play in the season opener against the Knicks.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8 but looks fit enough to play, according to new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. However, it’s unclear if he’ll be in the starting lineup or play with a minutes restriction.

Boston struggled a bit last season when Brown suffered a season-ending injury. He was in the midst of a career-best 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. His loss was only part of an underwhelming Celtics season where they struggled to even finish at .500 for the year.

Now, they’ll open up against a Knicks team that’s energized after reaching its first postseason in eight years. Sharp bettors are bearish on the Celtics in the opener with a new head coach.

Thus, they’re backing the Knicks as a short 1.5-point home favorite.

Get a jump start on the NBA season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.