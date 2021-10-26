Chandler Jones and Zach Allen Activated Off COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, including strong defensive showings in each of the past two weeks. What should concern opponents is that the Cardinals reached those defensive heights without two of their more imposing players.

That will change for their Week 8 matchup with the Green Bay Packers as Chandler Jones and Zach Allen were activated off the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Jones ranks second on the Cardinals with 5.0 sacks, all of which came in their season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans. The two-time All-Pro has 14 quarterback hits this season, nine tackles, and two forced fumbles. Allen has chipped in with 10 tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and one fumble recovery, starting in four of his five appearances.

In Jones’s absence, Markus Golden has started the past two games at outside linebacker, recording 4.0 sacks, eight tackles, and two forced fumbles, earning a more even timeshare.

It’s a short week for the Cardinals as they host the Packers as -6 favorites on Thursday, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.