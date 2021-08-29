Chargers Sitting Regulars in Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks will have a relatively unobstructed path to victory in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniel Popper is reporting that the Chargers will sit most of their regulars on Saturday night, including Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Rashawn Slater, among many others.
Omitted from Popper’s list are backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick, who could be battling it out for the backup spot behind Herbert. The Chargers also appear to be resting their entire starting defense, as most starters aren’t involved in warmups. Injuries have impacted the Chargers over the last couple of years, so they may want to limit their exposure to setbacks in the final preseason tilt.
Tonight appears to be nothing more than an audition for role players, which should impact the Chargers’ spread and moneyline.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers listed at +6 on the spread at +210 on the moneyline, with the total listed at 35.5.
