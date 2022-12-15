Charlie Baker Named Next NCAA President

According to ESPN.com, the NCAA has chosen Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) to serve as its next president. Baker takes over for current president Mark Emmert, who will step down from the post on March 1.

“I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day,” said Baker. “The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”

Baker was anointed Governor of Massachusetts in 2015 and holds degrees from Harvard and Northwestern University. The 66-year-old was also a student-athlete, playing power forward for the Crimson basketball team during the 1977-78 season.

“We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said NCAA Board of Governors Chair Linda Livingston. “Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build partisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. … These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

