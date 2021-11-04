Charlie Blackmon Exercises Option To Stay with Rockies

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has exercised a player option to stay with the Colorado Rockies through next season.

Blackmon, an everyday starter for the Rockies, appeared in 150 games last season, hitting .270 with a .351 OBP and .411 slugging percentage, hitting 13 home runs. This season was a significant decline for the outfielder, who in 2019 played 140 games, hitting .314 with a .364 OBP and 32 home runs.

Blackmon should continue to see an everyday role in the outfield going into next season.

The Rockies, posting a 74-87 record this season, were 32 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and look to continue to be in a rebuilding mode, with third baseman Nolan Arenado traded before the start of the 2021 season and shortstop Trevor Story the talk of trade rumors going into the offseason. Blackmon remains one of the few pieces left of a 2018 Rockies squad that posted a 91-72 record, reaching the National League Division Series.

