Charlie Morton Tabbed World Series Game 1 Starter For Braves

For the second straight season, Charlie Morton will be pitching in the World Series. The Atlanta Braves named veteran pitcher their starter for the World Series opener on Tuesday.

Morton has been a workhorse for the Braves this season, hurling 185.2 innings during the regular season and getting three more starts in the postseason. Morton is winless in the playoffs, going 0-1 and allowing two earned runs in each one of his starts, totaling 14.1 innings.

The Astros are a familiar foe for Morton, who started twice against them in the ALCS last season, including the decisive Game 7. Morton blanked the Astros across 10.2 innings and limiting Houston to nine baserunners and striking out 11.

Houston announced Framber Valdez as their World Series Game 1 starter earlier in the day. Valdez’s postseason got off to a rough start, but he redeemed himself in Game 5 of the ALCS, holding the Boston Red Sox to one run on three hits in 8.0 innings pitched.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Braves as +110 underdogs for Game 1 and +125 to win the World Series.