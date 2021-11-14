Chase Young Ruled Out With a Knee Injury vs. Bucs

The Washington Football Team defense is at an immediate disadvantage after defensive end and franchise cornerstone Chase Young was ruled out against the Bucs. Young injured his knee in the second quarter when he was rushing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The injury was a non-contact injury and the former second overall selection had to be carted off the field.

Young has been an integral part of Washington’s defense this season, recording 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.

James Smith-Williams is listed behind Young on Washington’s depth chart and will likely see increased usage against the Bucs.

Non-contact injuries can be troublesome, and the fact that Young was carted off the field and ruled out so quickly after the injury aren’t good signs. Stay tuned to the post-game pressers for an update on Young’s injury status.

