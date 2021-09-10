Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Remains On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The All-Pro safety first tested positive for the virus on September 1 and is yet to return to team facilities while being on the team’s COVID list since. Reports say that Mathieu is vaccinated, which means he can return to team activities – including playing on Sunday – if he can produce two negative tests that are 24 hours apart from each other. Kansas City has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Mathieu off the COVID list if they want him to be able to play in their matchup against the Browns.
In his two seasons with the Chiefs, Mathieu has led the team in interceptions both years while ranking fourth and third on the team during 2019 and 2020 in total tackles. He has missed just one game in the last two seasons which was a healthy scratch during Week 17 last year against the Chargers.
Cleveland Browns Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently -5.5 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 with the total set at 54.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
