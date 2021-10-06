ChiSox’ Lance Lynn To Start Gm 1

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the Chicago White Sox will start Lance Lynn in Game 1 of the ALDS in Houston against the Astros. The first pitch is slated for 4:07 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The White Sox announce Lance Lynn will be their Game 1 starter tomorrow. Lucas Giolito will start Game 2 on Friday. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 6, 2021

Lynn went 11-6 in 28 starts during the regular season. He finished with 176 strikeouts, a 2.69 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP. Overall, his teams are 5-8 against the Astros and just 1-8 in his last nine starts against them.

The White Sox are currently a +118 underdog in the series opener, with Lance McCullers Jr. getting the start for the Astros (-138). However, Chicago’s odds to win the series are shorter at +112, with Houston trading at -130.

Both teams met seven times during the regular season, and Houston went 5-2 in those games.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.