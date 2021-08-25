ChiSox’ Tim Anderson Returns To Lineup

The Chicago White Sox have released their lineup for Wednesday, and Tim Anderson is back at shortstop and batting leading off.

Tim Anderson owns a 10-game hitting streak, going 19-49 (.388) with four homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored (.714 SLG). ⏰: 6:07 p.m. CT 📺: @NBCSChicago 📻: @ESPN1000 pic.twitter.com/EEM1btnKMc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2021

Anderson has missed his team’s last four games due to soreness in his legs. Chicago went 1-3 in his absence and scored just nine runs in those games. Perhaps Anderson’s return will be the elixir the team needs to get the offense going.

The White Sox will face Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray, and Lucas Giolito will get the start for Chicago.

In 34 games against starting lefties, Chicago is 21-13. Ray faced the White Sox earlier this season and received a no-decision after allowing just one run in 6 1/3 innings of work. The Blue Jays lost the game 6-1 after Chicago scored five runs in the eighth inning.

Despite being a slight underdog at +102 odds, sharp bettors are siding with the visiting White Sox in this matchup.

