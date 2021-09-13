Clay Helton Out as USC Head Coach

USC is coming off a disappointing 42-28 loss to Stanford last week, which caused the fans to boo the team off the field. With that in mind, it’s not a huge surprise that Helton was relieved of his duties as head coach. Helton got off to a decent start with the Trojans, but he finishes his tenure with a 46-24 record. Overall, the team hasn’t finished inside the AP Top 20 since 2017, which is simply unacceptable for USC.
Assistant Donte Williams will take over as the interim head coach, but he seems unlikely to be a candidate for the permanent job. The team will likely pursue a bigger name, and Urban Meyer would be an interesting option. It’s unknown if Meyer would be willing to consider leaving the NFL so quickly, but his relationship with the Jaguars has been rocky at best. They got off to a dreadful start vs. the Texans, losing as favorites to the team that was widely expected to be the worst in the league.
USC takes the field on Saturday against Washington State, and they’re listed as 8.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
