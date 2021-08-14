Clayton Kershaw to Resume Playing Catch on Monday

Clayton Kershaw’s rehabilitation appears to be progressing better than expected. The three-time Cy Young award winner landed on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation at the start of July but will resume playing catch on Monday.

Kershaw will bolster the Dodgers’ impressive staff when he returns. The southpaw is allowing 0.98 walks and hits per inning pitched and is striking out 10.7 batters per nine innings, both of which are above career averages. Kershaw playing catch is a good sign that he should be activated near the 60-day injured list window that expires at the start of September.

LA leads the MLB with a 3.12 earned run average this season and has recorded the second-most strikeouts. Those numbers will be amplified by Kershaw, who will be relied upon as the Dodgers try to catch the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Mitch White will revert to the bullpen when Kershaw is activated from the injured list.

The Dodgers continue their Northeastern road trip in Queen’s tonight with another game against the Mets. They remain betting favorites to win the World Series and enter tonight’s contest as -184 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.