Collision Lands Tigers Outfielders On IL

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers announced the addition of Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill to the injury list.

Tigers roster moves for August 11: – Placed OF Akil Baddoo on the 7-day concussion IL – Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL with a left ribcage contusion – Recalled INF Zack Short from Triple A Toledo – Selected the contract of INF Renato Núñez from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 11, 2021

Both players collided in the outfield as Hill courageously held on to a line drive of the bat of Baltimore’s Anthony Santander. Baddoo’s bat will be greatly missed in the Tigers lineup, evidenced by his 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, and .467 slugging percentage.

At 55-60, the Tigers are on pace to eclipse their win total of 68.5 games. Baddoo has been a big part of the Tigers’ success and their 17-7 run after the All-Star break.

Detroit will play their second game of a three-game series on the road against Baltimore. Tarik Skubal will face off against Matt Harvey for the Orioles. Despite Detroit’s odds increasing from -105 to as high as -120, the money wagered on the Orioles does suggest the sharp action is on the home underdogs.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.