Colts Agree To Three-Year Extension With RB Nyheim Hines

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with running back Nyheim Hines with $12 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Field Yates. According to Yates, this makes Hines one of the top ten highest-paid running backs currently in the NFL.

Hines has been a serviceable rusher for the Colts in his three seasons with the franchise, accruing 2,120 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns across 48 games. He will be continued to look upon as a change-of-pace back from Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack as Indianapolis enters the 2021 season with the same backfield trio from 2020. The three-year veteran has been key to Indianapolis’s passing game out of the backfield during his time with the franchise. Even after only playing in 36 percent of the offense’s snaps in the 2020 season, his 63 receptions were good for third in the league as he was a workhorse for head coach Frank Reich in the passing game.

