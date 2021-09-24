Colts’ Carson Wentz Practices On Friday

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, The Athletic’s Zak Keefer spotted Colts quarterback Carson Wentz at Friday’s practice. This was quite an about-face in 24 hours when many signs suggested that backup quarterback Jacob Eason would make his first career start against the Titans on Sunday.

A bit of a surprise: Colts QB Carson Wentz is practicing today, which means starting Sunday in Tennessee could be in play. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

In the fourth quarter of last week’s 27-24 loss against the Rams, Wentz suffered a sprain on both of his ankles. It’s not clear whether he’s a full or limited participant at the moment. Thus, it’ll be critical to continue checking for updates regarding his status to see how his body responded following the practice.

This week, the Colts are one of four teams that are 0-2 and listed as an underdog of 3.5 points or more. Since 2010, teams in this spot are 17-27-1 straight up but an impressive 31-14 against the spread.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Indianapolis as a 4.5-point underdog in Tennessee this weekend. Sharp bettors are already taking a position with the Colts, and there’s a decent chance this number gets bought down even more before kickoff.