Colts QB Carson Wentz Sits Out Practice On Thursday With Ankle Injuries

Wentz was 20-for-31 for 247 yards, a touchdown, and an interception along with five rushes for 37 yards before his exit with the ankle injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. His lack of participation in practice this late in the week shows all signs of backup quarterback Jacob Eason getting his first career start when the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.
Between offseason foot surgery, placement on the COVID-19 list at the beginning of the month, and two ankle injuries in their Week 2 defeat, it’s been a plethora of absences for Wentz since his arrival in Indianapolis. Friday and Saturday will give us a better indication and potentially a ruling on Wentz’s status for the weekend.
Indianapolis Colts Vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
The Indianapolis Colts are currently five-point underdogs on the road against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
