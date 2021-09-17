Colts Wide Receivers Michael Pittman & Parris Campbell Questionable For Week 2 Vs. Rams

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman (ankle) and Parris Campbell (abdomen) have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, per the team’s Friday injury report.

Pittman and Campbell are both listed as first-teamers on the Colts’ depth chart which would be a massive loss if neither can play in their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pittman had three receptions for 29 yards while Campbell had one catch for 24 yards in their opening loss to the Seahawks.

With Carson Wentz still getting used to a new playbook, team, and players, the loss of two starting receivers would make his passing options quite bleak, especially against the Rams who had 2020’s number one pass defense by allowing just 5.7 yards per pass attempt.

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.