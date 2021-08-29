Colts WR T.Y. Hilton Dealing With Neck Injury, Will Miss “Some Games”

The Indianapolis Colts will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for “some games” to start the season as he is dealing with a disk injury in his neck, per The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

The veteran is entering his tenth season, all spent with the Colts, and was said to have aggravated the injury in practice on Wednesday and had some level of discomfort during the team’s flight to Detroit. Hilton has been the receiving yards leader for the Colts in seven of the last eight seasons, making him a massive loss for the offensive unit heading into their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts have been plagued with injuries and COVID protocol to some of their most important players thus far in the preseason. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and starting quarterback Carson Wentz both suffered the same foot injury earlier in the month, requiring surgery and a wide timetable of recovery. Tackle Sam Tevi tore his ACL in practice on Friday and will miss the entirety of the season while All-Pro left tackle Eric Fisher is currently in COVID-19 protocol.

Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds

The Indianapolis Colts currently sit at +140 to win the AFC South and are +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.