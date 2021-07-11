Conor McGregor set to have surgery Sunday after brutal leg injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor was stretchered out of the octagon last night after his foot appeared to fold over his leg during the dying second of the first round of his heavily anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. If you’re one of the few, who have yet to see the injury, “Notorious” stepped back and rolled his ankle right over before quickly falling to the ground as the first round came to a close. The fight’s official ending is a TKO (doctor’s stoppage) as McGregor could not physically continue.
It’s been reported the feisty Irishman has a fractured lower tibia and will have surgery on Sunday. Dana White didn’t have any postfight updates available as far as how long he expects McGregor to be out but did mention he expects a fourth fight vs. Poirier to go down in the future.
The FanDuel Sportsbook had the fight as a near pick ’em, and another go-around would bring in a lot of interest at the betting window considering who anti-climactic the current ending was. The next big card is UFC 265, where Amanda Nunes (-800) will take on Julianna Pena (+540), and heavyweights Derrick Lewis (+220), and Cyril Gane (-270) will collide in a fight that’s sure to bring fireworks.
