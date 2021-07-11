Conor McGregor set to have surgery Sunday after brutal leg injury at UFC 264

Barely 12 hours have passed since many of us witnessed another gruesome lower-leg injury that brought up memories of Anderson Silva’s incident that went down nearly eight years ago to the day.

Conor McGregor was stretchered out of the octagon last night after his foot appeared to fold over his leg during the dying second of the first round of his heavily anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. If you’re one of the few, who have yet to see the injury, “Notorious” stepped back and rolled his ankle right over before quickly falling to the ground as the first round came to a close. The fight’s official ending is a TKO (doctor’s stoppage) as McGregor could not physically continue.

It’s been reported the feisty Irishman has a fractured lower tibia and will have surgery on Sunday. Dana White didn’t have any postfight updates available as far as how long he expects McGregor to be out but did mention he expects a fourth fight vs. Poirier to go down in the future.

