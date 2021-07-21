Could Chris Paul End Up In Los Angeles

Schroder scoffed at a four-year $84 million extension in late February with the feeling he could earn more in free agency. If he does decide to leave Los Angeles, Chris Paul could emerge as a potential option along with Russell Westbrook.
LeBron James and Paul are close friends, and they’ve had discussions about possibly playing together in the past. Paul would, however, need to decline his $44 million player option to become a free agent.
No matter what happens, we can be certain that this will be another highly entertaining free-agent period. The NBA is in a good place right now, with multiple teams all over the country with a legitimate chance to win a title.
The Lakers are one of those teams, and they have the second shortest odds at +600.
