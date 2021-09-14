Could Eric Bieniemy Be USC’s Next Coach?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, is a candidate for the vacant USC head coaching job.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1437877442333614086

Bieniemy has roots in Southern California and has privately expressed that while he’s not particularly looking to coach in college, he would be interested in the USC job. Despite his tremendous resume as the Chiefs offensive coordinator over the last four years, Bieniemy has been surprisingly passed over for a head coaching job in the NFL.

He recently turned 52 in August, and there’s no question he should have had his own team by now. The former NFL running back returned to college when his playing days were over and served as a running backs coach at Colorado and UCLA. He also spent two years in Colorado, serving as the offensive coordinator.

Donte Williams is currently serving as USC’s interim coach. The Trojans will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists them at +1200 to win the Pac-12 Championship.