Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Limited In Practice

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a sprained ankle during Wednesday’s practice. As a result, Lamb will be a limited participant for Thursday’s session.

While it’s not exactly clear how serious the injury it’s a good sign that he’s at least able to practice.

Lamb is off to a tremendous start in his sophomore campaign as the former Oklahoma product leads the team with 39 receptions and 609 yards. He’s also second on the team with four touchdowns.

Dallas is as high as a 10.5-point favorite this week when they host the Denver Broncos.

With quarterback Dak Prescott expected to return from his calf injury, sharp bettors are rushing to back the home favorite. This game has also seen some sharp money on the over as the total is currently available at 49.5 across the board.

