Cowboys Expect Dak Prescott To Participate In Preseason
July 23David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that he fully anticipates Dak Prescott will see playing time in the preseason, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.
Dak Prescott’s Importance Under Center
The Cowboys will play in this year’s Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 5th, though McCarthy did not make it clear whether we will see Prescott that soon. The franchise quarterback is coming off a gruesome ankle injury that he suffered in week five last season against the New York Giants that ultimately ended his season. He was on pace for one of the best statistical seasons at quarterback in NFL history after setting the league’s all-time record for most passing yards in a team’s first four games of a season with 1,690 yards. Prescott also ranks third all-time in passing yards through a player’s first four seasons in NFL history, only trailing Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. Dallas mightily struggled during his absence last season – finishing the season 6-10 – and will hope to keep him healthy this year with hopes to win a wide-open NFC East race.
Dallas Cowboys Futures Odds
The Dallas Cowboys are currently favorites to win the NFC East at +105 while they sit at +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
