Cowboys Expected To Make Third Appearance On HBO’s Hard Knocks

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be featured in this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be selected to appear on this season’s five-episode series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, per a source. An official announcement is likely to come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/37qbIrBgTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

It will be the Cowboys’ third appearance on the show, and if you were wondering why perhaps your team hasn’t drawn as many selections, there’s actually a process with which teams can even be considered:

Eligible teams will have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Eligible teams cannot have a first-year head coach.

Only teams that haven’t been featured on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years are eligible.

It’s worth noting that the Cowboys missed the playoffs on both occasions when they were featured on the show. Dallas is currently priced at -156 to make the playoffs and +128 to miss out.

