Cowboys G Zack Martin Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Season Opener Vs. Bucs
September 5David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will miss the team’s season-opener on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Return-to-play protocol by the NFL indicates that the four-time All-Pro will miss the game and is not allowed to interact with the team for a minimum of five days. It’s a massive loss of a player who has been a staple of the offensive line, spending seven seasons and starting in 104 games since being drafted 16th overall in 2014. Martin has allowed just eight sacks throughout his NFL career.
According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Martin is vaccinated and could return to team activities as soon as Friday. No other Cowboys have been reported with positive COVID cases.
Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
The Dallas Cowboys are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
