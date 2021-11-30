Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Saints

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.

https://twitter.com/calvinwatkins/status/1465351748797796357

McCarthy noted that he has a scratchy throat and moved into a hotel on Friday due to the COVID-19 infections around the team. He was notified about his positive result this morning and will have to provide two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour period before he’s cleared to return to the team.

Dan Quinn will handle head coaching duties, in addition to calling defensive plays against the Saints on Thursday night. However, McCarthy will remain involved in practices virtually until he’s cleared to return.

The team weight room was shut down due to the positive cases, and players are awaiting the green light to head back into the gym.

The Cowboys have lost three of their past four but still sit first in the NFC East. They are listed as -5.5 favorites against the Saints on Thursday Night Football, per FanDuel Sportsbook.