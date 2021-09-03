Cowboys QB Dak Prescott A “Full Go” For Week 1 Matchup Vs. Buccaneers

The five-year veteran is returning from a severe ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants and also received an MRI on a more recent shoulder injury suffered during the offseason. There was some concern that the injury to his throwing shoulder would keep him out of this game, but McCarthy has ensured the talisman will be ready to go for Week 1. Prescott was off to a historic start in 2020 prior to his season-ending injury, throwing for 1,690 yards in the first four games which is an all-time NFL record. His torrent pace was thanks to two 400-yard games and a 500-yard game in that span. The Cowboys will certainly need Prescott healthy if they are looking to make some noise atop the NFC this season after going 4-7 in his absence to close out the 2020-21 season.
Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
The Dallas Cowboys are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 1 matchup with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
