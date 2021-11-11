Cowboys Randy Gregory Injured In Practice

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Cowboys’ defensive end, Randy Gregory, is set to miss multiple weeks after suffering a calf strain during Wednesday’s practice.

Mike McCarthy said Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday’s practice. Could go on IR which would cost him three games. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 11, 2021

The former second-round pick out of Nebraska is having his best year thus far, as he already has five sacks through seven games this season. His previous high was six sacks in 2018 when he played in 14 games. This is a big blow for a Cowboys team ranked seventh in Football Outsiders Defensive DVOA metric.

Dallas hopes to regroup from its 30-16 loss to Denver at home in Week 9. The Broncos even held a 30-0 lead with 6:32 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was the Cowboys’ second loss of the season, and the first time they failed to cover the spread.

This week, they’ll be back at the AT&T Stadium when they host the visiting Falcons. Dallas is as high as a 10-point favorite in the contest, but sharp bettors are taking the points and siding with the road underdogs.

