Cowboys Randy Gregory Is Doubtful (COVID)

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy, is doubtful that Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory will play this week against the Chargers.

Mike McCarthy said Randy Gregory remains in the COVID-19 protocol. It’s doubtful that he’s playing vs the Chargers. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 16, 2021

The fact that Gregory remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocol for this length of time would suggest that he’s an unvaccinated player. That means the Cowboys will likely be without two key players on their defensive line, with DeMarcus Lawrence also out for an extended period after undergoing surgery for a broken foot.

Dallas is coming off a 31-29 loss road to Tampa Bay in its season opener. Now it’ll have to go back out on the road to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles. This total opened up at 52, but it’s since steamed up to 55.5 based on a combination of the Cowboys’ injuries in addition to how ineffective their defense looked in Week 1.

