Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Suffered Calf Strain, Out 3-5 Weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a calf strain on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, per Dallas Morning News’s Michael Gehlken.

Gallup exited the game with a clear limp and did not return to Dallas’s 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers. He had four receptions and 36 yards in less than a half of play prior to the injury. The four-year veteran has missed just two games during his career but could be placed on the injured reserve due to the injury.

During his time with Dallas, Gallup has racked up 162 receptions for 2,493 yards and 13 touchdowns as a consistent receiving option for quarterback Dak Prescott. His absence means that Cedrick Wilson will be expected to step into the third wide receiver role for the Cowboys in his absence which could potentially keep Gallup out until Dallas’s Week 7 bye.

Dallas Cowboys Futures Odds

The Dallas Cowboys remain the favorites to win the NFC East at +150 and sit at +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.