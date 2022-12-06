Cristiano Ronaldo Benched for Portugal's Round of 16 Match vs. Switzerland

According to dailymail.co.uk, Portugal manager Fernando Santos has benched superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday’s Round-of-16 matchup against Switzerland.

The decision comes in the wake of Ronaldo’s poor reaction to being subbed off during Portugal’s 2-1 loss to South Korea last Friday, in which the 37-year-old appeared to say, “He’s [Santos] in a rush to sub me.”

Santos expressed frustration with Ronaldo’s actions on Monday, saying:

“I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Ronaldo, who recently had his contract with Manchester United terminated after criticizing the legendary club in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan.

Goncalo Ramos will replace Ronaldo in Portugal’s starting lineup.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Portugal at -270 on the moneyline.