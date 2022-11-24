Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History, Portugal Survives Late Ghana Rally
Paul Connor
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups as Portugal squeaked out a 3-2 victory over a feisty Ghana squad on Thursday.
Ronaldo’s goal occurred on a penalty in the 65th minute to open the scoring – his eighth goal in 18 career World Cup matches.
The historic moment comes the same week the 37-year-old and Manchester United agreed to part ways following an explosive interview in which Ronaldo roundly criticized the legendary club.
Ghana would later equalize on a goal by Andre Ayew, only for Portugal to score twice in seven minutes to jump out to a 3-1 lead.
After making several substitutions, Portugal would surrender a second marker in the 88th minute to make things interesting before hanging on in extra time. The extra time period featured a nearly colossal error from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who placed the ball in front, unaware that Ghana forward Inaki Williams was lurking right behind. Williams subsequently slipped on the shot attempt as Portugal survived to secure an all-important three points.
Both teams will be back in action Monday, with Portugal battling Uruguay and Ghana taking on South Korea.
