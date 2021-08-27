Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Joins Manchester United In Return To Former Club

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially accepted a contract proposal to join Manchester United on a permanent move away from the Italian club, per Fabrizio Romano.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1431282505311739907

The 36-year-old will return to his former club pending an upcoming medical as United will pay €15m plus €8m in add-ons to Juventus for the transfer fee. He is not likely to play in their upcoming match on Sunday against Wolves, but may make an appearance following the international break on September 11 against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese international has scored 801 goals throughout his illustrious career with 84 of them coming as a Red Devil in his previous stint. Ronaldo was the most expensive teenager in English soccer history at the time of his transfer to the club in 2003 where he spent six seasons and won three Premier League titles. He is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, three-time Best FIFA Men’s Player Award winner, three-time UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award winner, two-time Premier League Player of the Season Award winner, 2013-14 La Liga Best Player Award winner with seven domestic league titles, five Champions League titles, and 14 FIFA FIFPro World XI selections.

Manchester United Premier League Title Odds

Manchester United has now moved to +650 to win the 2021-22 Premier League title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.