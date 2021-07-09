Cubs’ Kris Bryant and Javier Baez Not Listed In Friday’s Lineup

The Chicago Cubs have released their Friday lineup against the Cardinals, and not listed are Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. Each player has an injury as Bryant has some tightness in his right hamstring while Baez is nursing a sprained thumb.

Both will certainly be missed as the Cubs have dropped to two games under .500 (43-45) after a 1-12 slide. They’ll look to head into the All-Star break against a Cardinals team that they’ve defeated in five of the six meetings this season.

Kyle Hendricks will get the start for Chicago, and Wade LeBlanc will oppose him for the Cardinals. Sharp bettors are determined to continue fading the Cubs as they’ve been bet down from -180 favorite to -154.

