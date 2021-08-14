Cubs Place Adbert Alzolay on Injured List with Hamstring Injury

A day after leaving with an apparent injury, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled Trevor Megill from Triple-A Iowa.

https://twitter.com/maddie_m_lee/status/1426624091927322627

Alzolay lasted only 1.1 innings on Friday and left with a trainer after giving up six earned runs on five hits and one walk. The young righty has started 21 games for the Cubs this season, totaling 106.1 innings pitched. His 5.16 earned run average is the third-highest among Cubs starters, contributing to the Cubs’ seventh-worst earned run average among starters.

Megill has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs this season and has struggled in nearly every outing. In total, Megill has allowed an opponent batting average of .405, resulting in 2.65 walks and hits per inning pitched. He’s allowed 13 earned runs in 8.2 innings for a 13.50 earned run average.

The Cubs released Jake Arrieta earlier in the week, meaning they will be stretching their starters thin now that Alzolay is gone for at least a couple of starts.

The remainder of the Cubs season is nothing more than a formality. The Cubbies are off the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook and are priced as +134 underdogs against the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.