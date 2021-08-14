Cubs Place Adbert Alzolay on Injured List with Hamstring Injury
August 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
A day after leaving with an apparent injury, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled Trevor Megill from Triple-A Iowa.
Alzolay lasted only 1.1 innings on Friday and left with a trainer after giving up six earned runs on five hits and one walk. The young righty has started 21 games for the Cubs this season, totaling 106.1 innings pitched. His 5.16 earned run average is the third-highest among Cubs starters, contributing to the Cubs’ seventh-worst earned run average among starters.
Megill has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs this season and has struggled in nearly every outing. In total, Megill has allowed an opponent batting average of .405, resulting in 2.65 walks and hits per inning pitched. He’s allowed 13 earned runs in 8.2 innings for a 13.50 earned run average.
The Cubs released Jake Arrieta earlier in the week, meaning they will be stretching their starters thin now that Alzolay is gone for at least a couple of starts.
The remainder of the Cubs season is nothing more than a formality. The Cubbies are off the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook and are priced as +134 underdogs against the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.