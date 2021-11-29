Dalvin Cook Departs Early With a Shoulder Injury

Scary moment in Santa Clara when Dalvin Cook had to be carted off the field versus the San Francisco 49ers. The injury occurred in the third quarter when the Minnesota Vikings running back was wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage, going down in pain as he fumbled the ball.
Cook was productive before being forced out of the contest, rushing the ball for 39 yards on 10 carries and adding 64 yards on six receptions. Cook has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and an update on his injury status should be provided in the post-game press conference.
Alexander Mattison took over as the lead back with Cook done for the night. Mattison has thrived as the feature back and will get most of the totes if Cook is expected to miss time.
The Vikings trail the 49ers late in the second half. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.