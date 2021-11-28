Damion Lee Will Miss His Second Straight Game Against Clippers on Sunday
November 27Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Golden State Warriors backcourt will be missing a key cog when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The NBA Injury Report confirmed that Damion Lee would be out for Sunday afternoon’s contest. Lee missed the Warriors’ Friday night tilt as he and his pregnant wife are nearing their due date.
Lee averages 21.0 minutes, 8.9 points, and 2.9 rebounds while playing 15 games for the Warriors this season. The veteran guard is typically first off the bench, averaging the fifth-most minutes per game for Golden State.
Starters Steph Curry and Jordan Poole absorbed some of Lee’s minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Both guards played above their season averages and should be expected to play a similar role on Sunday.
The Warriors have won six in a row and 13 of their past 14 games, elevating themselves to the best record in the NBA.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors listed as -120 moneyline favorites and -1.5 on the spread against the Clippers on Sunday.
